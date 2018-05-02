Reds Legend Jamie Carragher Surprises With His Pick for 'Most Important Player' at Liverpool

May 02, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Brazil international Roberto Firmino is the "most important player" in the Reds' squad, claiming that the 26-year-old has gone under the radar because of the stand out performances of Mohamed Salah.

Firmino has undergone an incredible transformation over the last few years and is now reaching the same heights of some of the Premier League's most established strikers.

After arriving at Anfield as a promising attacking midfielder from the Bundesliga for £36m, the former Hoffenheim star is currently enjoying his most successful season on Merseyside and he is on course to reach 30 goals across all competitions for the first time in his career.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

But Firmino's mouthwatering statistics are just one aspect of why Carragher has been raving about the Brazilian, with the former England international adding that Jürgen Klopp's system is perfectly suited for the Liverpool striker.


"I love Firmino, he’s probably my favourite player," Carragher told Goal. "What Salah is doing is 'wow' but I love watching Firmino play.

"And I can’t believe that some people still say we need a centre-forward! I hear pundits on TV saying it and it’s like, ‘Oh my god!’ He’s got 27 goals! And he’s not just a penalty-box striker. He doesn’t take loads of penalties.

"It’s because of Messi, Ronaldo, Salah now. They’ve changed the way people look at strikers and their numbers. But that’s not normal, what they’re doing! If you’ve got an attacking player getting 25 goals, and doing everything Firmino does besides, then you’ve got a great player.

"I think he’s arguably Klopp’s most important player, for how we press, what we do. He’s just brilliant."

Carragher clearly isn't alone in his admiration for what Firmino brings to the current Liverpool side. The Brazil international was recently awarded with a new contract at Anfield, ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi final clash against AS Roma, which lasts until 2023.

