Report Claims Juventus Lining Up Shock Summer Move for Former Star & Chelsea Misfit

Juventus are understood to be mulling over a sensational return for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, in a loan with an option to buy deal.

The Chelsea misfit has been linked with a return to Turin by Football Italia, who claim that the Blues could be tempted to cut their losses on the striker when the transfer window opens later this month.

Morata spent two seasons with the Old Lady before he was hauled back to Madrid by former employers Real in the summer of 2016, before moving on to Stamford Bridge just 12 months later.

Morata has, however, failed to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League and owner Roman Abramovich may be open to the idea of letting him depart west London if I Bianconeri can make it worth their while.

Chelsea are thought to be weighing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain marksman Edinson Cavani as the new man to lead their attack next term, but need to free up space in their squad to be able to acquire new signings.

PSG may need to sell players to meet Financial Fair Play regulations in the close season, and allowing veteran forward Cavani to leave could allow them to forego any punishment from UEFA, freeing up funds for their own transfer targets.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta could, therefore, make the most of the upheaval at Chelsea by trying to lure Morata back to the Allianz Stadium in a similar deal that saw Douglas Costa trade Bundesliga football with Bayern Munich for Italy's top flight.

Juventus have apparently offered Chelsea a handsome £13m to take the 25-year-old on loan for the season, with the option to make the switch a permanent one for £40m if the temporary transfer proves to be successful.

Bayern themselves are thought to retain a passing interest in Morata if he elects to end his poor spell with Chelsea, but Juventus will hope their previous time together will swing any potential move by Morata in their favour.

