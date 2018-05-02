'Roma Have Collapsed': Twitter Reacts to Memorable Night in Italy as Liverpool Edge Into UCL Final

Wednesday night saw Liverpool book their place in the Champions League final with an incredible 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma.

The Reds now go on to face Real Madrid in Kiev on 26 May in what could potentially be one of the most unexpected Champions League triumphs ever.

The club's front three are now the highest scoring set of forwards in a single Champions League campaign with 29 goals between Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and the Merseyside outfit's classy attacking play did not relent at Stadio Olimpico.

It made for a thoroughly entertaining game that included a brilliant James Milner own goal, a lovely Radja Nainggolan strike and a last minute penalty. And, of course, Twitter absolutely loved it...

Sadio Mane's early goal got the ball well and truly rolling...

Two-hundred IQ play coming up...

How to get your boyfriend to do the ironing #ROMLIV 😂 pic.twitter.com/y55qQdT523 — Lucy (@Lucy_Hamson) May 2, 2018

The delight of Roma fans wasn't too long lasting, though, as Georginio Wijnaldum netted his first ever away goal for Liverpool with a tidy header to give them a 2-1 lead.

Barcelona Fans watching Liverpool score 2 against Roma #ROMLIV pic.twitter.com/hSXS2S8DSP — King Pexxie (@pexxie) May 2, 2018

Could the following tweet be the worst banter in footballing history? It's just, so dull...

Much like the Roman Empire in the West in the 5th century, Roma have collapsed. #ROMLIV — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 2, 2018

You can't imagine Eusebio Di Francesco was too happy with his side going into half time 2-1 down...

This how the half time team talk of Roma is going #ROMLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/xMpiqpJEgf — Puleng Nyamathane (@PNyamathane) May 2, 2018

Away from the frantic excitement that the tie was creating, we had some humble reflection on Jurgen Klopp's brilliance...

As a Liverpool supporter I know our side is not perfect. But a lot of credit goes to Jürgen Klopp. He took an average team and structured a new style of play and took Reds to the Europa final and now Champions League final. Thank you. @LFC #ROMLIV #ASRLIV #UCL — Vishnu Narayanan (@NarayananVI) May 2, 2018

...and straight back to the excitement.

The second half got underway at a break neck pace as Edin Dzeko levelled the scoreline on the night - taking the tally to 4-7 on aggregate.

Just the 11 goals in this tie and still almost 40 minutes left. Amazing. #ROMLIV — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 2, 2018

At this point they needed three more to make it to extra time.

Real Madrid will murder us with the number of stupid mistakes...calamitous at times #LFC #ROMLIV — Steven J Lea (@SteVoVo67) May 2, 2018

As Roma amped up the pressure, Trent Alexander-Arnold was called into action to stop a Stephan El Shaarawy volley - even if it was with his hand.

What a player Alexander-Arnold is and will be in the future. Brilliant. #ROMLIV #LFC — Jame$ KeΔne (@NottsTopBoy) May 2, 2018

Pish how the two Champions League finalists have made it with the help of some very dodgy decisions, VAR needs introducing at this level #ROMLIV — Ross Cowie (@CowserChief) May 2, 2018

3 goals up and I'm still nervous. What the duck is wrong with me #LFC #ROMLIV #YNWA — Kris Pedro (@krispedrouk) May 2, 2018

Radja Nainggolan found the back of the net in the 84th minute to make the score 5-7 (3-2 to Roma on the night), but it was too little too late - though it didn't stop the nerves of the Liverpool fans...

All these mad games in the Champions League this season and its still just going to be a frustrating 2-0 win for Real Madrid in the final, ain't it? #UCL #ROMLIV — Matt Taylor (@johnny_columbia) May 2, 2018

Football is crazy......Roma going out honourably #ROMLIV — Ajibade Adedotun P. (@Honexdos) May 2, 2018

OR WAS IT? Roma received a last minute penalty for a Ragnar Klavan hand ball, duly converted by Nainggolan.

after all that Roma will lose by 1 goal , Liverpool you are a bunch of clowns , Roma wow is all I can say what could have been #ROMLIV — Matches Malone (@fernandes_205) May 2, 2018

Liverpool certainly wont be able to play like this against Madrid #ROMLIV Champions League finalists. — jamminlambert (@jamminlambert) May 2, 2018

If that's handball then Marcelo and Real Madrid are unbelievably lucky. #ROMLIV — Aidan Fawkes (@aidanfawkes) May 2, 2018

Yes it was, the referee blew the final whistle only seconds later.

Final scoreline: Liverpool 7-6 Roma.