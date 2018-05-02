'Roma Have Collapsed': Twitter Reacts to Memorable Night in Italy as Liverpool Edge Into UCL Final

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Wednesday night saw Liverpool book their place in the Champions League final with an incredible 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma.

The Reds now go on to face Real Madrid in Kiev on 26 May in what could potentially be one of the most unexpected Champions League triumphs ever. 

The club's front three are now the highest scoring set of forwards in a single Champions League campaign with 29 goals between Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and the Merseyside outfit's classy attacking play did not relent at Stadio Olimpico.

It made for a thoroughly entertaining game that included a brilliant James Milner own goal, a lovely Radja Nainggolan strike and a last minute penalty. And, of course, Twitter absolutely loved it...

Sadio Mane's early goal got the ball well and truly rolling...

Two-hundred IQ play coming up...

The delight of Roma fans wasn't too long lasting, though, as Georginio Wijnaldum netted his first ever away goal for Liverpool with a tidy header to give them a 2-1 lead.

Could the following tweet be the worst banter in footballing history? It's just, so dull...

You can't imagine Eusebio Di Francesco was too happy with his side going into half time 2-1 down...

Away from the frantic excitement that the tie was creating, we had some humble reflection on Jurgen Klopp's brilliance...

...and straight back to the excitement.

The second half got underway at a break neck pace as Edin Dzeko levelled the scoreline on the night - taking the tally to 4-7 on aggregate.

At this point they needed three more to make it to extra time.

As Roma amped up the pressure, Trent Alexander-Arnold was called into action to stop a Stephan El Shaarawy volley - even if it was with his hand.

Radja Nainggolan found the back of the net in the 84th minute to make the score 5-7 (3-2 to Roma on the night), but it was too little too late - though it didn't stop the nerves of the Liverpool fans...

OR WAS IT? Roma received a last minute penalty for a Ragnar Klavan hand ball, duly converted by Nainggolan.

Yes it was, the referee blew the final whistle only seconds later.

Final scoreline: Liverpool 7-6 Roma.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)