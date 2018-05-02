Roma hosts Liverpool on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup.

In the first leg, Liverpool jumped out to blistering 5-0 start at home behind two goals apiece from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Sadio Mane also added a goal for the Reds, but Roma countered with two late away goals to give themselves a shot in the second leg.

Roma shocked the world by defeating Barcelona 3-0 at home in the quarterfinals to advance via the away goals tiebreaker. Kostas Manolas scored the game-winner for the Italian giants in the 82nd minute, as Roma completed one of the best Champions League comebacks ever after being down 4-1 in the first leg. It'll take another comeback like that to keep its run going.

Liverpool dominated English rival Manchester City over two legs to advance to the semifinal. Jurgen Klopp's side defeated City 3-0 at home in the first leg before securing a 2-1 victory away from home in the second leg to advance. Salah, the PFA player of the year, will look to continue his success against Roma–his former club.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

