Sean Dyche to Have Pub Named After Him if He Guides Burnley to Europa League Qualification

The Princess Royal, located next to Burnley's home ground Turf Moor, will officially change their name in Sean Dyche's honour, if Burnley qualify for the Europa League.

The pub displayed a sign outside it's door last November reading: "Sean, get us into Europa and not only will you drink here for free... we will name this pub The Dyche."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The pub has since confirmed that they will stick to their promise and the Princess Royal is set to become known as 'The Royal Dyche'.

Landlandy Justine Lorriman of the Burnley pub has spoken to BBC Sport ahead of the proposed name change.

"I don't know if I am more excited about getting into Europe or renaming the pub," she said.

"I am going to the player awards next week and hoping to catch him, just to make sure we can get his blessing."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

FA Cup finalists Manchester United and Chelsea are already guaranteed European football, meaning the Europa League place that is normally given to the winner of the FA Cup will now be granted to the seventh placed team.

Burnley's 0-0 draw with Brighton last weekend all but confirmed their place in Europe. Dyche's men currently sit in the last Europa League spot, six points clear of eighth-placed Everton with just two fixtures remaining.