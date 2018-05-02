Shakhtar Boss Paulo Fonseca Being 'Considered' By Arsenal as Search for Wenger Replacement Continues

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca this summer. Arsene Wenger recently announced his decision to leave the Gunners at the end of the season, and while many managers have been linked with the Emirates, nothing looks close to being confirmed as of yet.

Whoever replaces Wenger in north London will have massive shoes to fill, and so far the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Joachim Low and Luis Enrique seem to be the most likely candidates to lace them up.

However, according to ESPN, sources close to Shakhtar boss Fonseca are claiming that the Gunners have been in touch with the 45-year-old over a potential relocation to the Premier League.

Fonseca has spent this season increasing his stock around Europe. As well as taking his team all the way to the last 16 in the Champions League, Shakhtar see themselves at the top of the Ukrainian top flight with three games remaining this campaign.

As a result, the likes of Everton (who only signed Sam Allardyce onto an 18-month contract back in November) have been linked with a move for Fonseca, and now Arsenal look to be pondering the possibility.

Whoever is to take over from Wenger, the club will be reluctant to give them the Frenchman's current wage. He's currently taking home a tidy £8.5m a year, and is one of the more generously paid managers in Europe.

On top of this, reports have also claimed Wenger's successor will only receive a transfer budget of £50m this summer, having shelled out an uncharacteristic amount of money over the last year.