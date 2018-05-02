'St George's Park Is England's Home' Say FA as Wembley Sale Grows Increasingly Likely

The FA's technical director Dan Ashworth has insisted that Wembley is not England's home, and has stated his belief that St. George's Park is actually the home of football in the country.

When asked about what effect selling Wembley would have, Ashworth, speaking to BBC Sport as quoted by The Mail Online, said:

"It wouldn't really make any difference to me. I've already said, we are well resourced here at St. George's, this is really our home, the training base.

"This will come as a surprise to England fans, who consider Wembley not only the home of English football, but football as a whole.

Ashworth was also keen to focus on the positive effect the sale could have on grassroots football, saying: "If grassroots football was going to improve, then of course I would be a supporter of that. Every single player, every single one of us, started our career in grassroots football."





There has been mixed reaction to the potential sale of the iconic stadium to businessman Shahid Khan, but the FA's pledge to use a considerable amount of the money from the sale to fund and improve grassroots football will sway a lot of fans.

Ashworth also noted that the sale of Wembley would not change anything about the way the England set up is currently run: "It doesn't really affect the project for the England teams, the DNA."





This will provide sceptical England fans with some comfort, knowing that there's no threat to the strong youth set up that is currently in place.



