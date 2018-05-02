Valencia Looking to Bolster Squad with Permanent Acquisition of Geoffrey Kondogbia

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Valencia have met with Geoffrey Kondogbia's agent as the Spanish club look to strengthen their squad for next season and turn his loan move into a permanent one.

According to CalcioMercato, Kondogbia's agent Evans Kondogbia (his brother), was in the stands during Valencia's recent game against Eibar. 

It's understood that he was there to hold talks with the club over Geoffrey's long term future at the Mestalla. The initial deal between Inter and Valencia was a loan with an option at the end of the season to make it a permanent move and Valencia are keen to exercise it.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Since joining Valencia on loan from Inter Milan, Kondogbia has appeared 29 times and contributed four goals, one of which came on his debut away at Real Madrid. He also added four assists from midfield, enough to convince Valencia that they should sign him on a permanent basis.

The club have enjoyed a surprisingly impressive season, with Kondogbia playing a crucial part in the team's push for a Champions League spot which they've all but clinched with three games left of their La Liga season.

Kondogbia will be looking to replicate this season's form next year and prove Inter that they were wrong to let him go. He'll also get the chance to show his quality on the biggest stage as Valencia prepare for their return to Champions League football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)