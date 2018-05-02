VIDEO: Arsenal's Bellerin & Ozil Take on Mustafi & Koscielny in BT Sport's 'Face-Off' Challenge

Have you ever wondered what a Diego Costa and Shkodran Mustafi love child would look like? Wonder no more. Arsenal training took a turn for the questionable at the back end of April when Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil teamed up against Laurent Koscielny and Mustafi in a rather peculiar challenge...

Being able to recognise photos of teammates is pretty much expected in the tight knit teams of professional football. However, what about when that face is mashed up with another, completely random, player? Well, yes, it's still quite easy apparently.

🔴 Bellerin and Ozil vs. Koscielny and Mustafi 🔴



An Arsenal quartet take on the face-off challenge to detect Gunners past and present… pic.twitter.com/7KT3jlmILd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2018

Taking part in the 'face-off challenge', the two sides were tasked with figuring out which two players had been mixed together into one face; one teammate, with one random player.

Both pairs smashed the challenge, each team getting four out of four, and while there were some straight forward ones, a few niche combos were thrown into the mix.

Nacho Monreal mixed up with Arsenal legend Tony Adams seemed little trouble for Bellerin, but in determining who was mixed with Ozil's face, the German seemed to pause for a moment before realising it was indeed Marc Overmars.

(You may be interested in Atlético Madrid vs Arsenal Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More)





As for Mustafi and Koscielny, the defensive partnership didn't seem to struggle with any faces, though the mixture of Petr Cech and David Seaman rightfully caused a furore of hilarity when revealed.

One thing is for sure, though. Koscielny should never get too close to Fernando Torres. Not that it's possible, but the duo ought to completely avoid each other just in case the biological miracle of male to male childbirth exhibits itself upon them. The photo is that creepy.