West Ham Linked With Transfer Record-Smashing £30m Move for Chelsea Midfielder

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

West Ham could be about to break their transfer record in an attempt to bring Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater to the London Stadium, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The English midfielder has unsurprisingly found first team football hard to come by at Stamford Bridge after making the switch from Leicester in 2017, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante dominating the midfield spots at the club.

It was reported recently that Drinkwater would be looking for a summer move away from the club as he has grown frustrated at the lack of game time he is being offered at Chelsea. It now seems West Ham are willing to offer him a way out.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After winning the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, former Manchester United youth product Drinkwater wanted to further his career on a bigger stage and would have been hoping to stake a claim for a spot in England's midfield for the World Cup this summer.

However, the 28-year-old has had something of a nightmare stint at Stamford Bridge and has made just five Premier League starts for the London club this season, which has all but ruled out the possibility of him being included in Gareth Southgate's squad.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Moving to a club like West Ham could give Drinkwater a new lease of life and reports suggest that the Hammers are willing to pay up to £30m for his services, which would eclipse their current transfer record - the £24m they paid for Marko Arnautovic.

The report also claims that Drinkwater may be just one part of a summer clear out at Chelsea with the likes of Pedro, Marco van Ginkel, Kurt Zouma, Kenedy and Lucas Piazon all facing the exit door.

