Arsenal's Head of Recruitment Keen for Club to Hire Liverpool Assistant as Arsene Wenger's Successor

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat wants to see Liverpool assistant manager Željko Buvač named as Arsene Wenger's successor, according to reports.



Earlier this week, a report from Bosnian outlet Pravda BL surfaced claiming Buvač could be set to take over at the Emirates after effectively being placed on gardening leave by Liverpool.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of leading candidates since Arsene Wenger announced he was to step down as Gunners boss after 22 years at the helm. Patrick Vieira, Max Allegri, Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone have all been linked, with Buvač now in the race according to bookmakers.

If it were solely down to Mislintat, then Buvač would be appointed over above all of the aforementioned candidates, as reported by Sky Sports . The January arrival knows the 56-year-old well from when they worked at Borussia Dortmund together with Jurgen Klopp, and values the qualities he brings to a team - with Buvač known as 'The Brain' in footballing circles.

Mislintat wants Buvač as head coach because he envisages a fearsome trio at the helm consisting of the pair, together with head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

The link has split Gunners fans opinions down the middle however, with some understood to be happy with his potential appointment, while others harbour concerns about Buvač's lack of actual management qualities as opposed to his coaching abilities.

Supposedly he is also an introverted character too, which may be the opposite character that the Gunners are looking for. Clearly there's exciting something about him though if he's Mislintat's choice over the more established names being mooted.



