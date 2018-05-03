Arsenal's Head of Recruitment Keen for Club to Hire Liverpool Assistant as Arsene Wenger's Successor

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat wants to see Liverpool assistant manager Željko Buvač named as Arsene Wenger's successor, according to reports.

Earlier this week, a report from Bosnian outlet Pravda BL surfaced claiming Buvač could be set to take over at the Emirates after effectively being placed on gardening leave by Liverpool.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Arsenal have been linked with a host of leading candidates since Arsene Wenger announced he was to step down as Gunners boss after 22 years at the helm. Patrick Vieira, Max Allegri, Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone have all been linked, with Buvač now in the race according to bookmakers.

If it were solely down to Mislintat, then Buvač would be appointed over above all of the aforementioned candidates, as reported by Sky Sports. The January arrival knows the 56-year-old well from when they worked at Borussia Dortmund together with Jurgen Klopp, and values the qualities he brings to a team - with Buvač known as 'The Brain' in footballing circles.

Mislintat wants Buvač as head coach because he envisages a fearsome trio at the helm consisting of the pair, together with head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

The link has split Gunners fans opinions down the middle however, with some understood to be happy with his potential appointment, while others harbour concerns about Buvač's lack of actual management qualities as opposed to his coaching abilities.

Supposedly he is also an introverted character too, which may be the opposite character that the Gunners are looking for. Clearly there's exciting something about him though if he's Mislintat's choice over the more established names being mooted.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)