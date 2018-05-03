Championship-Winning Wolves Squad Set to Receive £8m Bonus Pot Following Promotion

Wolves' victorious Championship winning squad have earned themselves a hefty bonus having secured promotion to the Premier League.

The Daily Mail report that the squad will split an £8m pot, while the players who were most prominent during the season will earn around £500,000 each, which is equal to half a year's wages for most of the squad. Whilst Wolves are certainly not short of cash, the bonus is in line with the £100m the club will earn from playing in the Premier League.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Wolves have wowed the Championship this year, playing some of the most expansive football the division has ever seen thanks to an array of talent brought in by ambitious owners Fosun International.





The report also claims key stars such as Ruben Neves will see an increase in their wages by 80%, following promotion to the top flight.

Wolves aren't the only club with a promotion bonus in place though. Cardiff's squad also stand to earn a £10m bonus should they earn automatic promotion to the top flight, with that figure reducing to £8m, if they need the play-offs to go up.

