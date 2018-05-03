Championship-Winning Wolves Squad Set to Receive £8m Bonus Pot Following Promotion

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Wolves' victorious Championship winning squad have earned themselves a hefty bonus having secured promotion to the Premier League.

The Daily Mail report that the squad will split an £8m pot, while the players who were most prominent during the season will earn around £500,000 each, which is equal to half a year's wages for most of the squad. Whilst Wolves are certainly not short of cash, the bonus is in line with the £100m the club will earn from playing in the Premier League.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Wolves have wowed the Championship this year, playing some of the most expansive football the division has ever seen thanks to an array of talent brought in by ambitious owners Fosun International. 


The report also claims key stars such as Ruben Neves will see an increase in their wages by 80%, following promotion to the top flight.

Wolves aren't the only club with a promotion bonus in place though. Cardiff's squad also stand to earn a £10m bonus should they earn automatic promotion to the top flight, with that figure reducing to £8m, if they need the play-offs to go up.

Wolves aren't the only club with a promotion bonus in place though. Cardiff's squad also stand to earn a £10m bonus should they earn automatic promotion to the top flight, with that figure reducing to £8m, if they need the play-offs to go up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)