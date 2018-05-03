Crystal Palace Midfielder Clarifies Contractual Situation With Eagles Amid Fans' Concerns

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has sought to bring an end to the confusion regarding his contractual situation at Selhurst Park.

With boyhood club rangers reportedly looking to snag him on a free transfer in the summer, the player has made it clear that such won't be the case - at least not on a free transfer.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Daily Mail recently made claims of McArthur being available for free at the end of the season, with his contract set to run out. But speaking on the FYP podcast ran by the Palace Fanzine, he confirmed that there are two years left on his current deal and he won't be leaving the club for free if he does end up making an exit.

"I've already got a contract, I signed a four-year contract two-years ago,” he declared. 

And asked if that meant he would be playing his football for Palace for the next two years, he replied "Yep!"

(You may also be interested in: Wilfried Zaha Has 'No Regrets' After Snubbing England for Ivory Coast at International Level)


If Rangers were indeed hoping to lure the Premier League star to Ibrox this summer, then they're likely to be very disappointed. It would have been difficult to get him to leave the English top flight at this point in his career even without years left on his deal. 


And with a transfer fee now coming into play, things are even harder and it's unlikely they'll be willing to pay for a player of McArthur's caliber, who actually has two years to go.


According to Sky Sports, though, they have already secured a deal for another top flight midfielder in Scott Arfield, who is tipped to leave Burnley at the end of the season.

