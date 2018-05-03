'I Do Not Think He Knows': Diego Godín Unsure on Atletico Teammate's Future Amid Barça Speculation

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has admitted that he is unsure what the future holds for teammate Antoine Griezmann, while suggesting that the player himself is also in the dark. 

The French forward has been heavily linked with a summer move to Spanish giants Barcelona, with Manchester United also previously interested in his services. 

"We do not know, we do not know, I do not think he knows," Godin insisted when questioned by the media over the future of his teammate (as quoted by AS). "We hope he stays here for a long time, he has a contract with Atlético de Madrid and I hope he keeps growing here, giving us a lot more joys."

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014, and has gone onto score 110 goals in 205 appearances for the Spanish club. He is on a long-term contract with the club which runs until 2022, but news of a €100m release clause has alerted clubs to his possible availability. 


Atletico are keen to get the 27-year-old signed up to a new contract, and are willing to make him their highest paid player in order to keep him at the Estadio Metropolitano.

When asked about his future after the Europa League semi-final first leg against Arsenal last week, Griezmann revealed to BeIn Sports (via AS) that talks between himself and the club are taking place.


"We are talking to the club to see what can be done," he said. 

The striker scored the 82nd minute equalising goal for 10-man Atletico Madrid in the 1-1 draw during the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi final against Arsenal last week. He will be hoping to have a similar impact when the two teams meet for the second leg tonight.

