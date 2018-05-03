Jamie Carragher Reveals Who He Believes Reigns Supreme Between Liverpool Heroes Salah & Suarez

Liverpool have been treated to a plethora of individual stars throughout their illustrious history and recent years have seen Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah light up Anfield, and club legend Jamie Carragher has lauded the Egyptian as comparisons start to gain traction.

Suarez took the Reds within touching distance of the Premier League title meanwhile Salah is on the cusp of helping to secure the club's sixth European crown, both feats coming off the back impeccable goalscoring records.

The Barcelona man, whom Carragher played alongside, scored 31 goals in 33 games in his last season with Liverpool while Salah, in his debut campaign, has notched an incredible 42 goals in 48 appearances.

The Egypt international is being touted as a potential contender for the 2018 Ballon d'Or and while Carragher is of the view that Suarez is a better 'all round player', the former centre back cannot look beyond Salah's impact in his first year on Merseyside.

On Salah's goal tally, Carragher told Goal: “It’s unbelievable. There are so many new stats coming out about him, every single week. He’s breaking records from the 1930s and the 1940s!

Salah this season is better than Suarez in 13/14 — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 24, 2018

“The great thing about it is he does it every week. You can have players who score hat-tricks or four in a game, then they don’t score for five games. He scores virtually every game!

“People are comparing him to Suarez when he was here, who would you rather have and all that. But what Salah has over Suarez, for Liverpool, is the big games he’s scored in.

"Suarez is probably a better player all round, but for a one-off season there can’t be many who have had a season like this in the history of the club.”

Yet, Carragher remains aware of how silverware can change a good season into a great one, and a hero into a legend.





He added: “When we had Suarez and Torres, we thought they were as good as anyone around. But when they eventually left the club, they only left with ‘he was a great player’. They didn’t actually take the team to something.

“Salah could take the team to a European Cup, and if he does that he’s a Liverpool legend.

When Torres was on form at Liverpool he was incredible

Suarez on form was unplayable at times

BUT I don’t think either compare to Salah as neither were even mentioned as potential Ballon D’Or winners

Salah > Torres/Suarez? — Nubaid (@RamboFYI) April 25, 2018

"When you win a big trophy, everyone is a hero. But there are always a couple of players who you know have dragged you to it. Salah would be a legend inside one season, and right up there with some of the greats in the club’s history.”

Liverpool's 7-6 aggregate win over Roma in the Champions League semi final set up a highly-anticipated clash with Real Madrid in the final on 26 May.