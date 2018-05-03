Jose Mourinho Claims He Wants Blind, Darmian, Fellaini to Stay at Man United

Manchester United's manager has claimed that he wants to keep hold of defensive outcasts Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian and hopes Marouane Fellaini signs a new contract.

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he wants to keep hold of defensive outcasts Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, while reaffirming his confidence that Marouane Fellaini will sign a new contract with the club.

It was reported by The Times earlier this week that both Blind and Darmian, who have just a single year left on their respective contracts, had been informed that they are surplus to requirements ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Blind was the subject of interest from Roma in January, while Darmian has been courted by Juventus in recent weeks and admitted feeling flattered over the links to the Turin giant.

But, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of United's clash against Brighton, Mourinho expressed his determination to keep the pair.

"They are part of my plans," he said, via ManUtd.com"I think when a player wants to go, if that's the case and the right offers arrive in the club, we study that, because we always try to have the players happy," Mourinho continued.

"So if happiness means for them to leave, let's see what happens, but they are in my plans. I don't want to sell [them], I want to keep [them]."

Neither player has commanded anything like a regular role in the United side this season, with Blind not starting a Premier League game since August, with Darmian's surprise recent inclusion against Bournemouth his first since October.

On Fellaini, who has issued an ultimatum warning it would cost at least £44m to replace him if he is released as a free agent next month, Mourinho put the ball firmly in the player's court.

"I'm still positive. He's important. He's a player that I like," the boss said.

"In Marouane's case, the destiny is in his hands and he will decide what makes him happy. He knows that I want him to stay and he knows that the club wants him to stay. He has an offer from us and it's up to him to say 'yes' or 'no'."

