Juventus Step Up Interest in Securing Brazil's Rising Star Lucas Paquetá

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Juventus are interested in pursuing a move for Flamengo midfielder and rising star  but are set to face stiff competition from rivals Milan and Lazio.


The 20-year-old playmaker for the Brazilian outfit has attracted interest from a host of European clubs but remains under contract with Flamengo until 2020, with a release clause of 48m - as per Corriere dello Sport

JUAN CEVALLOS/GettyImages

Juventus, who are closing in on their seventh consecutive league title, are eager to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window and would be willing to trigger the midfielder's buy out clause, but they remain in slight limbo due to the uncertainty over Massimo Allegri's future, after attracting interest from the Premier League. 

Paquetá has notched four goals and three assists in 32 games for Flamengo since making his debut for the club in May of last year.

The 20-year-old is said to be eager to make a move to Serie A, but after being recommended to Milan by Ronaldinho and followed by Lazio and Juventus he will not be short of options. 

Paquetá is a member of Brazil's Under-20 team and could be set to follow in the footsteps of his club teammate Vinicius Junior who has already secured a 45m move to Real Madrid, whilst 17-year-old striker Lincoln has attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. 

In other news, the Italian giants have been linked with a stunning move for Chelsea' Alvaro Morata, in a loan with an option to buy deal


The former Real Madrid man previously spent two seasons with Juventus and having failed to adapt to life in the Premier League, the Spaniard could make his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

