Leicester City Reportedly Close to Sealing Bargain £3m Switch for Man City, Man Utd & Arsenal Target

West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans 'looks to be heading' for Leicester City in a £3m switch, according to reports.

The Northern Ireland international has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months, with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all said to be interested in signing the 30-year-old.

But, according to The Sun, Leicester City have jumped ahead of their opponents in the queue for the defender, and are closing in on the signing.

Leicester have shown previous interest in Evans, having had bids of up to a reported £23m rejected by the west midlands club at the end of last summer.

But due to a clause in his contract, should West Brom inevitably be relegated this season, the player will be available for as little as £3m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester City also had bids for Evans rejected last summer, while Arsenal made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in January.

Leicester are likely to be targeting center back as an area to strengthen during the transfer window, with defender Robert Huth unlikely to be offered a new deal, and captain Wes Morgan turning 35-years old and going into the last year of his contract.

The Foxes will see the capture of Evans as a coup, especially if they beat the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal to secure the signature.

Looks like Jonny Evans will be a Fox then. Brilliant news! :) Him and Macguire and Dragovic (If he stays).



Now that’s a Defence! #LCFC — Robin Popley (@robinjdpopley) May 2, 2018

If Leicester do complete the acquisition of Evans, the money that they save could be used on making fellow defender Aleksander Dragovic's loan move permanent. The Foxes have the first option to sign the center back from parent club Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £20m in the summer.