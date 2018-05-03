Leicester City Reportedly Close to Sealing Bargain £3m Switch for Man City, Man Utd & Arsenal Target

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans 'looks to be heading' for Leicester City in a £3m switch, according to reports. 

The Northern Ireland international has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months, with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all said to be interested in signing the 30-year-old. 

But, according to The Sun, Leicester City have jumped ahead of their opponents in the queue for the defender, and are closing in on the signing. 

Leicester have shown previous interest in Evans, having had bids of up to a reported £23m rejected by the west midlands club at the end of last summer.

But due to a clause in his contract, should West Brom inevitably be relegated this season, the player will be available for as little as £3m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester City also had bids for Evans rejected last summer, while Arsenal made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in January. 

Leicester are likely to be targeting center back as an area to strengthen during the transfer window, with defender Robert Huth unlikely to be offered a new deal, and captain Wes Morgan turning 35-years old and going into the last year of his contract.

The Foxes will see the capture of Evans as a coup, especially if they beat the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal to secure the signature.

If Leicester do complete the acquisition of Evans, the money that they save could be used on making fellow defender Aleksander Dragovic's loan move permanent. The Foxes have the first option to sign the center back from parent club Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £20m in the summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)