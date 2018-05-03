Liverpool Fans Express Anger Over UCL Final Ticket Allocation & Hefty Kiev Hotel Prices

Liverpool fans face a massive fight to land a ticket for the Champions League final after the club were only handed around 16,000 tickets for the huge game.

The Reds booked their place at Kiev's NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium finale against holders Real Madrid with a crazy 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma in the semi finals, and the club's fanbase are already booking their flights and hotels to watch their side potentially lift a sixth European Cup.

However, various reports - including one from the Daily Mail - have reported that Liverpool have only been handed an allocation of 16,626 tickets despite the stadium's capacity holding at least 63,000 fans.

Liverpool have "received an allocation of 16,626 tickets" for the #ChampionsLeague final. pic.twitter.com/zNopjMqEkn — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) May 2, 2018

Only 63% of that allocation will go to general supporters too, meaning that a mad scramble to bag a seat to witness the final in person is sure to take place.

Prices ranged from £61 right up to £394, and it is almost inevitable that ticket touts have snapped up a number of those available tickets in an effort to sell them on for a higher price - knowing full well that supporters will pay whatever it takes to be part of the crowd.

And many have taken to social media to express their anger at UEFA's decision to hand over a measly allocation to both them and Real Madrid supporters:

8 James, I've been to the 7 homes (Hoffenheim, 3 group, City, Roma, Porto) and I won't be guaranteed one — Harry (@AIlezAllezAllez) May 2, 2018

Liverpool fans are “officially” being given just 16,000 tickets for the Champions League final.



It’s the way modern football has gone but it just feels wrong to me. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) May 3, 2018

Disgraceful,too many tickets for corporate. — Mark Bragg (@mark74096149) May 3, 2018

The rest will consist of hospitality members, rights holders, commercial partners, officials, players past and present and media.(3) — Nikki Anderson (@nikkijray) May 2, 2018

Thats not even half of the stadium. Thats a joke — danny carter (@dannyarlcouk) May 3, 2018

23% allocation....in a final — Brian (@brianoc88) May 2, 2018

Liverpool are already urging fans without a ticket to not fly out to Kiev, and fans will have to make their way to Ukraine via London's airports such as Stansted and Heathrow with no direct flights set to leave from Merseyside or Manchester.

Meanwhile, the club's fanbase is also set to be hit in the pocket over hotel rates in Kiev as owners eye a quick buck off those who travel to Eastern Europe for the showdown.

Tickets not even on sale and 99% of hotels in Kiev already sold out. #ROMLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/ljaW1c7Heh — Daniel Platt (@DanPlatt_) May 2, 2018

(You may also be interested in: 4 Things We Learned From Liverpool's Risky UCL Semi Final Against Roma)



Some of the cheapest prices on offer start at £1,473 per person for each night, while one of the most expensive hotels charges fans a staggering £10,000 to stay overnight.

Liverpool fans will be desperate to see Jurgen Klopp and his men lift the trophy later this month and will pay top dollar to do so, but even these prices - and ticket availability - surely takes the biscuit for many.

