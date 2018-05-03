Mainz 05 Striker Reveals Premier League Ambition Amid Links With Summer Move to Newcastle

Mainz 05 striker Yoshinori Muto is reportedly a summer transfer target for Newcastle United, with the forward quoted as saying he has always dreamt of playing in England's top flight.

German magazine SportBild have claimed this week that the Japanese striker is looking to push through a move away from his current employers, with the Bundesliga strugglers currently embroiled in a tight relegation battle.

"I cannot say much," said Muto (via the ChronicleLive), "but it has always been my goal to play in the Premier League."

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

SportBild have name Newcastle United as a possible destination, with the Magpies potentially in the market for some fresh attacking options next season. They have only have scored 35 goals this season, the worst tally in the Premier League top 13.

Muto has scored nine goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for Mainz this season, with links of a move away from the club reemerging after a strong performance against RB Leipzig, where Mainz triumphed 3-0 at home.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Muto's contract with Mainz does not run out until June 2019, though it seems unlikely he will consider renewing given his recent comments. The club may opt to cash in on the striker this summer, in order to prevent him from moving on for free next year.

Currently on the periphery of Japan's international squad heading into the World Cup, getting a work permit for Muto to play the in the Premier League could prove problematic.

But with Newcastle's transfer budgets still unclear whilst their proposed ownership hangs in the balance, the 25-year-old could prove to be a cheap striking option for the Magpies should his application be successful.