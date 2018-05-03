Newcastle Could Miss Out on Permanent Deal for Loan Star as Liverpool Join Hunt for Brazilian Ace

Newcastle United could be thwarted in their bid to sign loan star Kenedy to a permanent deal, with reports claiming that Liverpool are ready to make a summer swoop for the Brazilian.

According to the Chronicle (via the Mirror), the Reds have joined the race to sign the Chelsea loanee, with the winger having flourished during his short spell with the Magpies.

Newcastle remain keen to keep the Brazilian starlet at St. James' Park beyond the end of the season though, with Kenedy having put in some stellar performances since his arrival at the club in January.

Rafael Benitez has admitted that Kenedy's future remains up to Chelsea, who could decide to involve him in their plans going forward, or make him available for sale.

The Newcastle manager has been let down in terms of financial firepower during the previous two transfer window's, with the ongoing proposed sale of Newcastle United meaning that money may not be made available for new signings once more.

Despite the club's financial insecurities, Benitez has succeeded this campaign after making a number of shrewd loan signings. Kenedy, as well as goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, have proved great successes, with Newcastle breaking into the Premier League's top ten since their arrival.

However, with the uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership continuing, Newcastle could be priced out of a permanent deal for the 22-year-old. Liverpool certainly have the funds to hijack the move, with Arsenal also reportedly monitoring the progress of a player rated at £20m by Chelsea.

Kenedy may opt to remain at St James' Park however, with competition likely to be fierce at a Liverpool side who clinched their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night, after beating Roma 7-6 on aggregate.