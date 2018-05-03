Ray Wilkins' Family Invited to FA Cup Final as Wembley Stadium Prepares Tribute for England Icon

The family of former Chelsea and Manchester United star Ray Wilkins have been invited as guests to the FA Cup final clash between the two sides, which will see Wembley Stadium put on a special tribute to the ex-England man.

Wilkins died at the age of 61 on April 1st - a loss that has been felt across the footballing world. BBC Sport report that among the planned tributes for the cup final are a four-page dedication in the match programme, Wilkins' name being displayed on advertising boards as the players walk out the tunnel, a tribute video, and banners from both sets of supporters.

As a player, Wilkins enjoyed a glittering career, playing extended spells for the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Queens Park Rangers and A.C. Milan. His haul of silverware included an FA Cup with United and a two Scottish Premier Division titles with Rangers. The tough-tackling midfielder also racked up 84 caps for England, scoring three goals.

Wilkins also had an extensive coaching career, and won a host of trophies during his time as assistant manager at Chelsea. The beloved footballer also managed QPR and Fulham, as well as a brief spell in charge of international side Jordan. Wilkins will be a sorely missed figure in football, given his reputation as a thoroughly decent man both on and off the field.

