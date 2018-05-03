Reds Legend Claims Liverpool Star 'Now Worth £40m' Following Fantastic Breakout Season

Andy Robertson has seen his value skyrocket up to £40m following a remarkable debut season with Liverpool, according to the club's former title winning defender Mark Lawrenson.

The former Anfield hero heaped praise on the Scotland international following his relentless performance in Rome as Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final following a 7-6 aggregate victory over Roma.

The 24-year-old initially struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp's side following his £8m move from Hull last summer, but once given his chance Robertson has not looked back as he has cemented his position at left back over Alberto Moreno.

Robertson failed to feature in any of Liverpool's group stage matches, but he is set to become the first Scot to play in the Champions League final since Paul Lambert in 1997 - only five years on from playing with Queen's Park amateurs in the bottom tier of Scottish football.

"I cannot remember a poor game from him. What was it, £8.5m or something they paid for him? He is probably worth times that by five at the moment," Lawrenson told BBC Scotland.

"People in the game said to me, 'He is great going forward, but defensively against the top teams, I am not sure.' I tell you what, no-one has taken him apart as yet. The quality of his passing and crossing is outstanding.

"He is an extremely fit individual; he just looks like a player that doesn't give a problem to the manager and gets on with it. He has done absolutely brilliantly. We saw a brief glimpse of him at the start of the season and then he disappeared.

"I think a lot of outsiders were thinking 'Crikey, maybe the manager doesn't fancy him now he has brought him in?' 'Did the manager actually see him play?' everybody was asking.

"[Alberto] Moreno started really well but got injured, and then Andy Robertson was thrown in," he added.

Since becoming a first team regular at Anfield, Robertson has missed just four league games and is showing signs of becoming an integral member of Klopp's team both now and long into the future.

Lawrenson, who won the European Cup with Liverpool in 1984, said: "He has got all the tools. We will probably have a better indication at the end of next season. I always judge a player over two years.

"Sometimes they come in and have a great first season, and the second season is maybe not quite as good. That is when you really decide if they are going to be a great, or just a very, very good player. But very, very good at Liverpool is totally acceptable."