Roma Send Touching Message to Former Star Mohamed Salah After Liverpool Secure Place in UCL Final

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

AS Roma fought until the very end, but could not find enough to overturn Liverpool's advantage heading into the Champions League final second leg. 

Liverpool secured their place in the Champions League final despite a 4-2 defeat in Rome and will begin preparing for their showdown with Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26. 

Liverpool revelation Mohamed Salah was surprisingly quiet on the night - and by quiet we mean he didn't score a goal, which is rather unlike him at the moment. 

The Egyptian was involved in four goals against his former club in the first leg, but could not stop Liverpool fans' hearts from pounding as Roma clawed their way back into the tie. 

Despite the pain of missing out on the Champions League final, Roma paid tribute to their former star by wishing Salah well in the final in a classy Twitter message. 

Salah spent two seasons with Roma, where he scored 34 goals, before moving to Anfield last summer for £37m. It would seem the Egyptian is still popular in the Italian capital after this touching message. 

Liverpool's 43-goal superstar expressed his joy of reaching the Champions League final in an interview after the full-time whistle had blown in Rome. 

"We are in the final now. We have one game to win the Champions League!" exclaimed Salah, as quoted by the Express

"I said at the beginning we will try our best to win the Champions League. But yeah…now we are in the final!"

The Reds will be aiming to lift their sixth Champions League title in their history, but face their biggest challenge yet when they face European experts Real Madrid in the final. Zinedine Zidane's men will looking to earn their third straight Champions League title and the 13th in the club's history. 

