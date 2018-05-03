Southampton Eye Summer Move for Celtic Midfielder With Contract Running Down

Southampton are supposedly monitoring Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic with a view to signing him ahead of the 2018/19 season.



The Australia international has not agreed fresh terms at Celtic Park and, as it stands, could leave the club on the cheap this summer, or for absolutely nothing in a year's time - as reported by BBC Scotland , the Saints want him now.

Manager Brendan Rodgers doesn't want to sell the player having recently spoken of his desire to keep hold of him, but is not in the best position given the contract situation.



Apparently Southampton have been watching Rogic for months, and sent a scout to take another look at him last weekend as the Hoops crushed rivals Rangers to seal a seventh consecutive Premiership title .



Rogic was on target during the game, hitting his eight goal of what has been an injury-hit campaign.

He would not be the first name to swap for the Glasgow giants for the south coast club - Fraser Forster, Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk have all made the switch in recent seasons and gone on to become household names in the Premier League.



Rogic joined Celtic in 2013 from Central Coast Mariners. He became a first team regular in the 2015/16 season and has won three league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.



Whether Rogic joins remains to be seen, with Southampton threatened by the prospect of relegation at the moment. They lie 18th in the table, one point adrift from safety.