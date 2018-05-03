Tottenham Midfielder Emerges As £100m Target for French Giants Paris Saint-Germain

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have identified Tottenham Hotspur midfield star Christian Eriksen as the man they want in their midfield next season, according to the Express.

With Unai Emery set to leave in the summer, former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to come in as a replacement and the French giants are understood to be preparing to offer their new boss a few new star players.

The Danish playmaker has established himself as one of the key men in Tottenham's team and has formed a productive relationship with England forward Harry Kane over the years.

Eriksen has registered 14 goals and 10 assists for the London side so far this season, something which has left him on the radar of several European sides.

According to Express, PSG are ready to pay Tottenham £100m to get the player on their books as they're even more desperate to win the Champions League following their early exit this year.

Last summer, the French outfit spent record-breaking fees to land Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Yet, as the report would have it, they're still keen on splashing even more cash in the off season before 2018/19.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mbappe, meanwhile, has given his own recommendation to the club, identifying Chelsea enforcer N'Golo Kante as the one player he'd like to join him at the Parc des Princes.

"Kante is the one player I would like at PSG, according to our needs and also the quality of the player," the young forward said earlier this week.

"I think he's a player that would suit our team perfectly. He is French; to bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our championship would be good."

