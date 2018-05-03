West Ham Fans Divided Over Signing Key Huddersfield Midfielder Should Terriers Suffer Relegation

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

West Ham fans aren't completely convinced Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy would be a good summer signing.

Mooy started off with a bang in the Premier League this season, assisting a goal in his first match and scoring one in his second. He also scored in a 2-1 win over Manchester United back in October, though his form has tailed off towards the latter end of the season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With the Terriers teetering just above the relegation zone, they could find themselves back in the Championship next season, a situation which could see some of their best players leave.

They are, however, level on points with the Hammers as it stands, though it would appear David Moyes's side have an easier set of fixtures as the Premier League season draws to close. Consequently, the Hammers are tipped to finish above the newcomers, who face daunting tests against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Given the possibility that Huddersfield could go down, West Ham fans will take a keen interest in Mooy's final three performances. Here's how they reacted on Twitter to their club potentially making a run at the midfielder:

(You may also be interested in: Dates to Remember: When Every Huddersfield Town Player's Contract Is Due to Expire)

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)