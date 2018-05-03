'Who Cares?' Virgil Van Dijk Reacts to Roma's Complaints of a Handball By Trent Alexander-Arnold

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

The final scoreline read 7-6 in Liverpool's favour and whilst Roma felt aggrieved over a number of refereeing decisions in their 4-2 victory, the Reds' colossus defender Virgil van Dijk was dismissive of any such suggestion as he hit back at his opponents.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed their place in the Champions League final after a thrilling tie against Roma, however the Italian side felt aggrieved that they were denied at least one penalty after Trent Alexander-Arnold blocked the ball with his hands in the area, and Edin Dzeko was brought down by Loris Karius at the Stadio Olimpico

The missed handball just after the hour mark was one of a series of questionable calls from referee Damir Skomina for both sides. But with the game finely balanced and with a lot on the line there was a lot said post match. 

Following the final whistle a handful of Roma players were seen complaining with the referee but Van Dijk refused to be drawn into any controversy as he instead chose to celebrate Liverpool's passage into the European Cup final, where Real Madrid await. 

When asked about Alexander-Arnold's handball, Van Dijk told BT Sport, via the Metro: "Who cares? We still would be through. We had a couple of decisions we didn't get too. That's football.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"The ref made the decisions together with the assistants, and if the game plays like it played today…fair play, we’re through.

"If you look at the way we play, the way we press, the way we dominate teams at times. We need to be ready when the game is there.

"But for now we need to enjoy for a couple of days then the full focus is on the Premier League because we still have a job to do."

Meanwhile the Roma players overlooking the incident admitted that they could not blame the referee for failing to award a spot kick as they too had not seen it.

Daneile De Rossi said: "Edin Dzeko and I didn’t realise Alexander Arnold handled the ball so it can happen that the ref didn’t see it."

