Wilfried Zaha Reveals How Failed Man Utd Stint Has Motivated Him to Prove Critics Wrong

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has revealed that his failed stint at Manchester United and the near constant criticism he has faced since is what has driven him on to succeed as he looks to continue proving the doubters wrong.

Zaha was famously the final Old Trafford signing for Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. But the £15m player never got the chance to work with the retiring legend and struggled to impress new boss David Moyes. Following a loan spell at Cardiff, he was sold back to Palace at half the price.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It was never quite clear why Zaha didn't make an impact at United, but there was never any shortage of speculative stories. There was even one rumour that he was dating Moyes' daughter and that was why he was on the wrong side of the manager.

"During the times when I wasn't playing at Man United, everyone was trying to come up with their own reasons why I'm not playing; I've got a bad attitude, this, that. So, I just get on with my football," Zaha, who is now thriving, told Goal.com.

"I've used all that energy to help me go on the pitch and prove those people wrong. And prove to myself that I'm the player I want to be," he added.

"I used to care a lot about [the criticism]...over the years, everyone's painted a certain picture of me and everyone's jumped on the bandwagon. I've just learned to not care anymore. People are going to say what they want to say.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Sometimes, even when I play well the people who say the wrong things they choose not to say anything. If you're not going to be fair, then why should I care about your opinion."

Now 25 years of age, Zaha has scored eight Premier League goals in 27 appearances for Palace this season, the most prolific campaign of his career to date. That tally includes four goals in his last four games, pushing the Eagles clear of danger and to within reach of a top half finish.

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked, but Zaha recently revealed that he is 'happy to stay' at Palace despite ongoing speculation about a high profile move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)