AC Milan Flop Set for San Siro Exit After Nightmare Season Following Big Money Move

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Andre Silva is reportedly heading towards the AC Milan exit door after the Italians grew tired of the flop's terrible performances this season.

The £35m summer acquisition from Porto has endured a nightmare maiden campaign with I Rossoneri, and Italian news outlet Calciomercarto has now reported that the Serie A sleeping giants will cut their losses on Silva when the window opens at the end of this term.

Silva's agent Jorge Mendes has been left unhappy over the game time that his client has been handed recently, but Milan have argued that they have given the 22-year-old plenty of time to prove his worth and that he simply hasn't taken his chance.

Silva has bagged just 10 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season, and only a paltry two of those have come in 23 games in Italy's top flight - form that has left the San Siro-based club frustrated over the amount of money they spent on him.

With Milan targeting striking reinforcements in the close season, as they look to establish themselves as a big name in their homeland once more, Silva's head is on the chopping block and he is almost certain to depart in the next few months.

Wolves, who will play in the Premier League next season after they won the Championship, have been touted as a serious possibility for Silva due to the club's links with Mendes, but it remains to be seen if they can convince Milan to take a financial loss on the 20-times capped Portugal international.

Another possible option for Silva is the lucrative Chinese Super League, with teams based in the Far East heavily linked with him during the January transfer window.

However, strict rules on foreign imports could limit which clubs could afford him, and the forward is at a huge crossroads about where his career takes him.

