Arsenal Ticket Prices Soar to Extortionate Heights as Arsene Wenger Prepares for Final Home Game

Tickets for Arsene Wenger's final game at the Emirates as Arsenal boss have seen a huge price increase, with some being sold for as much as £1,800 - over 50 times the original price.

As per the Independent, the game versus Burnley is a Category C fixture - the lowest possible tier on offer in Arsenal's official Premier League ticketing structure. Depending on where you sit in the stadium, the prices range from a minimum of £26 to a maximum of £38.50.

#afc planning a variety of special measures to mark Wenger's final game in charge including fans receiving a memento of the day & a presentation to be made after the game. Story here: https://t.co/GrdU1H1tJx — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 2, 2018

Amid heavy scrutiny from the fans and media, Wenger announced his resignation as Arsenal boss in April, bringing an end to his 22 years in charge of the club. Despite widespread apathy amongst the Gunners faithful, the club's website crashed in the aftermath of the announcement as fans quickly snapped up the remaining tickets for the game against the Clarets.

Supporters who weren't fortunate enough to get tickets through Arsenal are now having to pay extortionate amounts. Ticketbis, a secondary ticketing online market, has a number of seats available with the prices varying from £143 to £1,800.

The most expensive tickets are for the lower tier in the East and West stands, which, according to Arsenal's ticketing structure, would normally be priced at £28.50. The website also claims that the prices are expected to rise further.

"It's very sad. I'm very sad tonight."



Arsene Wenger reflects on his Arsenal reign ending without a European trophy...



😢 pic.twitter.com/F7DoBQGGO5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2018

Manchester United fans were faced with the same dilemma five years ago. Tickets for Sir Alex Ferguson's final game in charge of the Red Devils were reportedly advertised for as much as £3,000.

Meanwhile, the game on Sunday could go some way to deciding whether Arsenal will play in Europe next season. The Gunners, who were dumped out of the Europa League by Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening, are currently one place and three points above Burnley in the table.

If the hosts win, they'll be six points ahead of the Clarets, who will only have one more game left to play.

