Arsene Wenger Admits Laurent Koscielny Will Miss World Cup if Scan Confirms Achilles Tear

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Laurent Koscielny's chances of featuring at this summer's World Cup are 'non-existent' should the scan results reveal the worst.

The Arsenal captain was stretchered off in the opening exchanges of his side's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening after a somewhat innocuous off-the-ball turn led to the defender being unable to carry on.

Looks like a serious injury for Laurent Koscielny. What a shame in a big game like this and just 6 weeks before the World Cup. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 3, 2018

The player's distressed reaction immediately hinted at a serious issue, with it claimed that the 32-year-old had ruptured his Achilles tendon - an injury that takes, on average, six to nine months to recover from.





However, during his post-match interview, while admitting the initial prognosis does not look positive for Koscielny, Wenger was reluctant to clarify any certainties before receiving the scan results.

Confirmed torn Achilles for #Koscielny. 6 months expected recovery time...poor guy — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) May 3, 2018

"You can always hope that the scan will say something different, but the first signs aren't very good," the Frenchman told Sky Sports. "It looks like it could be ruptured although I'm a bit cautious, no one can say that clinically at the moment."

Of course, with this summer's World Cup just over a month away, many players are attempting to impress their respective national boss' for a seat on the plane to Russia.

However, Wenger insisted that should the tests on Koscielny's reveal what has been initially feared; the France international will undoubtedly miss out on what could be his last opportunity to feature at the summer tournament.

Laurent Koscielny on crutches and with a protective boot as he leaves the stadium. pic.twitter.com/aV3lFIMNow — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 3, 2018

"That depends on the scan," the Arsenal boss added when asked about the possibility of his captain making the World Cup. "If he has ruptured it, the chances are non-existent."

Wenger lost the chance to secure a fairytale send-off as Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win, courtesy of a first half stoppage time Diego Costa goal, was enough for the Spanish side to advance into the Europa League final at the Gunners' expense; where they will face Marseille in Lyon on May 16.

Wenger lost the chance to secure a fairytale send-off as Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win, courtesy of a first half stoppage time Diego Costa goal, was enough for the Spanish side to advance into the Europa League final at the Gunners' expense; where they will face Marseille in Lyon on May 16.