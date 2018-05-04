Arsene Wenger Admits Laurent Koscielny Will Miss World Cup if Scan Confirms Achilles Tear

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Laurent Koscielny's chances of featuring at this summer's World Cup are 'non-existent' should the scan results reveal the worst. 

The Arsenal captain was stretchered off in the opening exchanges of his side's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening after a somewhat innocuous off-the-ball turn led to the defender being unable to carry on. 

The player's distressed reaction immediately hinted at a serious issue, with it claimed that the 32-year-old had ruptured his Achilles tendon - an injury that takes, on average, six to nine months to recover from. 


However, during his post-match interview, while admitting the initial prognosis does not look positive for Koscielny, Wenger was reluctant to clarify any certainties before receiving the scan results. 

"You can always hope that the scan will say something different, but the first signs aren't very good," the Frenchman told Sky Sports. "It looks like it could be ruptured although I'm a bit cautious, no one can say that clinically at the moment."

Of course, with this summer's World Cup just over a month away, many players are attempting to impress their respective national boss' for a seat on the plane to Russia. 

However, Wenger insisted that should the tests on Koscielny's reveal what has been initially feared; the France international will undoubtedly miss out on what could be his last opportunity to feature at the summer tournament. 

"That depends on the scan," the Arsenal boss added when asked about the possibility of his captain making the World Cup. "If he has ruptured it, the chances are non-existent."

Wenger lost the chance to secure a fairytale send-off as Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win, courtesy of a first half stoppage time Diego Costa goal, was enough for the Spanish side to advance into the Europa League final at the Gunners' expense; where they will face Marseille in Lyon on May 16. 

Wenger lost the chance to secure a fairytale send-off as Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win, courtesy of a first half stoppage time Diego Costa goal, was enough for the Spanish side to advance into the Europa League final at the Gunners' expense; where they will face Marseille in Lyon on May 16. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)