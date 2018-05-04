Barcelona Representatives Meet With the 'New Neymar' in Catalonia Ahead of Potential Deal

May 04, 2018

Barcelona are making positive advancements in their endeavour to secure the signing of the 'new Neymar' Rodrygo Goes after the 17-year-old Brazilian's entourage met up with Blaugrana representatives this week.

Having scoured the Brazilian leagues for new talent, it is the opinion of Barcelona's South American scouts that Rodrygo will be the next big name talent to emerge from the continent, with the Catalan outfit keen on moving quickly in order to secure the young winger's signature, as reported by SPORT.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

In spite of his young age, Rodrygo is already a first team regular for Santos in both the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and the Copa Libertadores, having scored twice from seven games across all competitions.

Should Barcelona look to wrap up a deal in good time, the onus is on them to get negotiations underway, and that is exactly what they have done, with the Blaugrana meeting with the 17-year-old winger's agent and his father, Eric Batista de Goes.

Currently Rodrygo is contracted with Santos until 2020, with the youngsters release cause sitting at a staggering €50m. However, that fee may be seen as a bargain when compared to the €61m Real Madrid paid Flamengo in order to secure the services of Rodrygo's compatriot Vinicius Junior in 2017.

Assuming Barcelona seal the deal for Rodrygo, the winger will remain a Santos player throughout the upcoming years as he further develops his game, before joining Barcelona later in his career. 

