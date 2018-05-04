Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Borussia Dortmund welcome a relegation-threatened Mainz 05 to the Westfalenstadion this weekend in their final home game of the season.

The Black and Yellows can secure their place in the top four with a win on Saturday, but Die Nullfünfer know that three points will ensure Bundesliga football at the Opel Arena for at least another 12 months.

Here's everything you need to know about the game this weekend.

Classic Encounter
Lars Baron/GettyImages
Borussia Dortmund have never lost to Mainz 05 on their own patch and the Westphalian side average at least two goals in each meeting between the two sides.

Back during the 2014/15 season, Dortmund secured a 4-2 victory over Mainz for the second time in as many years, but a clever chip from Elkin Soto had Jürgen Klopp's side pegged back after just 50 seconds.

The hosts weren't able to respond until after half time when Neven Subotic rose the highest to score from a corner. Marco Reus then completed the turnaround just five minutes later, but Yunus Malli quickly brought the visitors back on level terms.

Reus then provided one of the assists of the season to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get on the scoresheet, with Nuri Şahin putting the icing on the cake late on after reacting the quickest from a rebounded free kick.
Key Battle

Maxi Philipp vs Abdou Diallo
Simon Hofmann/GettyImages
Borussia Dortmund will be without a natural centre-forward for yet another weekend because of the injury to Michy Batshuayi, while 18-year-old Alexander Isak has stayed on the periphery of Peter Stöger's squad.

Former SC Freiburg star Maxi Philipp will likely lead the line for Dortmund this weekend in an attempt to increase his tally of eight goals - the highest goal return at the club, but still five short of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left for the Premier League in January.

However, the 24-year-old will have a tough ask this weekend. French defender Abdou Diallo - who celebrates his birthday 24 hours before kick off - has been one of the stand out performers for Mainz this season, and the 22-year-old has been catching the eye of some of Europe's biggest financial powerhouses.
Team News
Simon Hofmann/GettyImages
Mainz know that the odds are stacked against them this weekend, but an injury to star man Pablo de Blasis last week could leave a huge gap in their attack on Saturday. Promising midfielder Suat Serdar is also expected to be missing in Dortmund, as well as defenders Niko Bungert and Leon Balogun.

Loanee striker Michy Batshuayi will not be the only player out of action for Dortmund this weekend, with long-term absentees Dan-Axel Zagadou, Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode still on the sidelines.
Potential Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup: Weidenfeller, Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Schmelzer, Weigl, Götze, Pulisic, Reus, Schürrle, Philipp.

Potential Mainz 05 Starting Lineup: Adler, Brosinski, Bell, Hack, Diallo, de Jong, Gbamin, Baku, Öztunali, Maxim, Muto.

Prediction

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Although Mainz will be travelling to the Westfalenstadion full of confidence after their shock win over RB Leipzig last week, as well as knowing that their Bundesliga survival is at stake, Borussia Dortmund should have enough to get over the line.

The hosts will be eager to put right the wrongs that were on show against Werder Bremen last week, and Peter Stöger will be demanding that his side are more ruthless in front of goal in what is expected to be his penultimate game in charge of the club.


Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz 05

