Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund welcome a relegation-threatened Mainz 05 to the Westfalenstadion this weekend in their final home game of the season.
The Black and Yellows can secure their place in the top four with a win on Saturday, but Die Nullfünfer know that three points will ensure Bundesliga football at the Opel Arena for at least another 12 months.
Here's everything you need to know about the game this weekend.
Potential Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup: Weidenfeller, Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Schmelzer, Weigl, Götze, Pulisic, Reus, Schürrle, Philipp.
Although Mainz will be travelling to the Westfalenstadion full of confidence after their shock win over RB Leipzig last week, as well as knowing that their Bundesliga survival is at stake, Borussia Dortmund should have enough to get over the line.
The hosts will be eager to put right the wrongs that were on show against Werder Bremen last week, and Peter Stöger will be demanding that his side are more ruthless in front of goal in what is expected to be his penultimate game in charge of the club.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz 05
