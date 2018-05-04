De Gea Admits FA Cup Is Not Enough for Man Utd & Hopes a Striker Will Win Club's PoTY Next Season

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

David De Gea has called on Manchester United to 'aim for bigger and better things' next season, while admitting an FA Cup win alone would not constitute a truly successful season for the club.

The stopper, who has won the club's player of the year award for four of the last five years, also suggested that he wouldn't mind seeing an outfield player take the trophy off him next season.

De Gea has had another stellar season between the sticks for United and has 17 clean sheets to his name so far - the highest in the Premier League. However, while United sit comfortably second in the table and have the FA Cup final with Chelsea to look forward to, the Spain international insisted that his side have ultimately failed to meet their pre-season targets.

He told Sky Sports: "It has not been quite enough this season. Fair enough we are battling to hang on to second place and hopefully we will fire until the final game to ensure that happens, but we have not managed to win our initial target which was to win the Premier League title. 

"That is what we are all here for, that is what the players at the club want and also to give a good account of ourselves in the Champions League but we have also not managed to do that. 

"Obviously the FA Cup is very important, a nice trophy to win, and we are going all out to win that. But it is not quite enough - we are Manchester United and have to aim for bigger and better things. That has always got to be our focus."

The 27-year-old, who was also nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Year award, also addressed Jose Mourinho's previous comments that he would prefer an outfield player to take home the award for the club's best player at the end of season ceremony.

De Gea stressed how the role of the keeper is changing in football, before echoing his manager's hopes for a new winner in 2019.

He said: "Maybe it's better if a striker who has scored a load of goals wins it or maybe a midfielder wins it on occasions, but that's football. 

"I think football is evolving and I think the role of the keeper is becoming more and more important in the game in general. That's just the way it's turned out this year. Maybe next year, let's hope a striker can win it perhaps."

