Defensive Crisis for Real Madrid as Another Star Defender Looks Set to Miss El Clasico

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid have somewhat of an injury crisis in defence as the prepare to play Barcelona in the Camp Nou on Sunday evening. Raphael Varane is the latest name on an ever-growing injury list for Real as they head into the business end of the season. 

Varane is suffering with a calf problem that he picked up in the Champions League semi-final tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, and looks set to miss out on El Clasico, according to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca. The French defender didn't train with the rest of the squad on Thursday, ahead of what is widely regarded the biggest club match on the planet.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Varane played a key role in his side's triumph over Bayern in the Champions League, helping to prevent the prolific Robert Lewandowski from scoring in either leg of the semi-final tie. Despite conceding twice at home to the Germans, Varane was dominant in defence and crucial to Real's success. 

The French international will be sorely missed on Sunday's trip to Catalonia and despite Barca having already won La Liga with four games to spare, Real will want to make a statement. They are 15 points behind their rivals in the league this year and will want to claw back some pride. And if it wasn't difficult enough, they could be without both Varane and Dani Carvajal. 

Zidane's future in Madrid reportedly hinges on their success in the Champions League and will be prioritising the final against Liverpool ahead of the game against their domestic rivals. He's not one to risk players coming back from injury and will certainly not to do with Varane or Carvajal even if that does mean going to Barcelona with a weakened back-line.

