Emre Can 'Waiting' Until After Champions League Final to Secure Juventus Switch

Emre Can will complete his long-anticipated move to Juventus following Liverpool's showing in the Champions League final, according to reports in Italy.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Anfield this summer and has struggled to reach a new agreement with the Merseyside club; meaning he is free to join another outfit following the conclusion of this campaign.

If Emre Can leaves.. As I'm sure he will now.. He won't be missed imo.

I judge that by saying there's not 1 moment next season I will sit there and say to myself I wish we still had Can he'd have made a big difference there today. No won't happen. And that's good enough for me. — stephen (@stephenk75) May 3, 2018

The Old Lady have been heavily linked with the Germany international throughout the season, and according to Italian news outlet IlBianconero.com, the deal, which will be worth €6m a year and run until 2023, will be made official following the Reds' last competitive fixture.

Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) also claim that the deal for Can to be Juventus' first summer signing is all but done, with the Turin-based outlet putting the German's salary at €5m a season.

After getting the better of AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night, Liverpool set up a Kiev final showdown with Spanish giants Real Madrid; who are on the hunt for their third successive European crown.

Can, however, has not featured in the competition since the Anfield outfit's goalless home draw with Porto during the round of 16 stage in early March after suffering a back injury.

The initial prognosis looked positive on the midfielder's front; however, a relapse identified the issue as far greater than initially feared.

The ball-winner will not recover in time for the Champions League final on May 26, with his return date still unknown; even putting the German's World Cup hopes in doubt, although, reports suggest he could make a comeback before then.

German national side staff (as of this afternoon) unaware of any problem that may rule Emre Can out of the World Cup in Russia. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 5, 2018

It will be a blow for Liverpool to lose a talented player without a fee, although with the debacle now said to be over, it can allow Jurgen Klopp to bring in fresh reinforcements over the summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Mirror, also suggests that Juventus' agreement to pay Can's agents a significant sum of money in commission once the deal is agreed could well be another contributing factor in the breakdown of any renewed contract on Merseyside.

