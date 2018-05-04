Everton Fans Call for Defender to Be Banned for Champions League Final After 'Hypocrisy'

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Everton fans have been left incensed by Liverpool supporters' hypocrisy concerning a shove from Andy Robertson during his side's match against Roma.

The Reds left-back contested a loose ball at Stadio Olimpico during the second leg of the duo's Champions League semi final, and reacted to Roma's defender shepherding the ball out of play by tossing him into the advertising hoardings.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool fans applauded Robertson for the aggressive nature of the shove, but fans of their bitter rivals took to Twitter to angrily claim that the move was extremely similar to that between Mason Holgate and Roberto Firmino during January's FA Cup Merseyside derby.

Reds supporters were quick to slam the Everton defender for pushing their forward into the crowd during a clash for the ball, and even went as far as to draw up five-year-old tweets from the former Barnsley starlet relating to homophobic comments he made as a teenager.

To get back at their rivals' fans, Evertonians have since taken to social media to query what the difference is between the two incidents and hit out at Liverpool's fanbase for their hypocritical stance concerning Robertson's shove:


Any and all football fans are more than likely to defend challenges like that when it's their player doing the deed, and cry foul when it's against their stars. It does, however, matter little to Liverpool fans who watched their side progress to the final - to face holders Real Madrid - thanks to a crazy 7-6 aggregate scoreline.

Jurgen Klopp's men could lift a sixth European Cup if they manage to beat Los Blancos in Kiev later this month, and doing so would be yet another dagger in the hearts of Evertonians who had to endure Liverpool's dominance on Merseyside again in recent times.

