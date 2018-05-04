Ex-Watford Boss Linked With Everton Post Again as Allardyce Exit Rumours Fail to Go Away

May 04, 2018

Marco Silva has re-emerged as a leading contender for the Everton manager's job if Sam Allardyce is replaced at the end of the season.

Goal has reported that the Portuguese boss, who was wanted by the Toffees last October after they sacked Ronald Koeman, is high on their shortlist of options if majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri dispenses with Allardyce's services in the summer.

The ex-Watford gaffer has been out of work since the Hornets relieved him on his duties after the turn of the year, and the Hertfordshire side blamed Everton in all-but-name for their horrific form after the Blues had made it clear they wanted to poach Silva away from Vicarage Road.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Allardyce told reporters last week that he had received assurances from Moshiri over his future as he revealed that pre-season friendlies were in place and that he was lining up transfer targets for Everton this summer.

Chairman Bill Kenwright also thanked the 63-year-old for the work he had conducted at the club's end of season awards on Tuesday - but Evertonians still want Allardyce out of their club over concerns of the style of football they play and mixed results since his appointment in late November.

Allardyce has 12 months left to run on the 18-month deal he penned at Goodison Park but Everton have so far refused to publicly comment on his position in the dugout.

And that has led to the likes of Silva and Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca continuing to be linked with the hotseat, while Bournemouth manager and boyhood Blue Eddie Howe has tentatively been linked with the role too.

Silva's record in England's top flight doesn't make for good reading, with 1.12 points per match and 1.23 points per game accrued with Watford and Hull City respectively from his six month stints at both clubs. The 40-year-old has performed well at previous sides Olympiakos and Sporting, however, and would jump at the chance to manage Everton if given the opportunity.

