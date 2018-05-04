FA Charge Former West Ham Head of Recruitment Tony Henry Over Comments Regarding African Players

The FA have charged former West Ham director of player recruitment Tony Henry with misconduct after his discriminatory statement regarding African footballers.





Henry was sacked by the Hammers in February after claiming the club would not sign any more African players as they are known to "cause mayhem" when not selected. And the FA have followed his sacking up with a charge, per Sky Sports.

BREAKING: The Football Association has charged former West Ham head of player recruitment Tony Henry with misconduct in relation to comments made about African players. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 4, 2018

"Tony Henry, former West Ham United FC Head of Player Recruitment, has been charged with misconduct in relation to comments he made which are alleged to be improper and/or insulting and/or abusive," an FA statement said.

"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an "Aggravated Breach" as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality and/or colour. Mr Henry has until 15 May 2018 to respond to the charge."

Daily Mail: Tony Henry charged by FA for comments on West Ham signing Africans https://t.co/IzQqDo8gog — West Ham News App (@WestHamNewsApp) May 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in: West Ham Fans Divided Over Signing Key Huddersfield Midfielder Should Terriers Suffer Relegation)

"West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press," the Hammers reported after letting Henry go earlier this year.

Tony Henry: West Ham ex-head of recruitment charged over African player comments https://t.co/ljSbJRScIS pic.twitter.com/ITfmW6f6Rs — Nigel Gasa (@NigelGasa) May 4, 2018

"Our action follows a full and thorough investigation. West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination."

Irons manager David Moyes, though, has said that Henry did in fact recommend two African players during the January window in Leicester's Islam Slimani and Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou.