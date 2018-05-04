Huddersfield Ace Focussing Solely on Fight for Survival After Scooping Two Accolades at Club Awards

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has said revealed his sole focus is on the club's relegation battle, despite scooping two prizes at the club's end of season awards.

Schindler has been highly impressive after joining the Terriers on a permanent deal last summer, following a successful loan spell  from German outfit TSV 1860 München. 


His performances recently saw him claim the Supporters' 2017/18 Player of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year awards, though the German maintains he is only concerned with preserving Huddersfield's Premier League status.

“It’s nice to win the awards because it shows all the hard work you put in all year has paid off. But everyone is putting in so much effort and what we are all working for is to stay where we are at the minute – in the Premier League," Schindler said, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner

“That’s what I am working towards and what my family have sacrificed a lot for. The penalty at Wembley was a life changer for me and I want to stay where we are now with this football club.

“I am 100% focused on what we have to do because if you aren’t you are going to be punished in this league.I know the challenge in front of us is even bigger now because of the result against Everton,” he continued.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“I am quite confident – if you imagined at the start of the season we would be three points ahead of the bottom three with three games to go everyone would have taken that.

“Of course it’s a tough run of fixtures but we know the opponents – as long as we don’t lose the faith, we can do it. We have to all stay together and give everything we have got to secure our Premier League status.”


The Terriers have a three point cushion over Southampton, with just three games of the Premier League season remaining. They will be looking over their shoulders however, with David Wagner's side facing a daunting run-in against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

