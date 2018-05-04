Leicester Owners Give Full Backing to Manager Claude Puel Despite Foxes' Stuttering Recent Form

Leicester's owners have given manager Claude Puel their full support despite the club's recent poor run of form.

The Foxes recently suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace, who effectively sealed Premier League survival with the thumping win, and Puel has come in for criticism for his side's poor displays.

However, according to Sky Sports, Puel will stay on as the club's boss after meeting with the Frenchman and deciding he is best placed to take them forward.

BREAKING: Sky sources - Leicester City's owners have met with Claude Puel and given him their full backing to continue as manager. #SSN pic.twitter.com/u29AZftg0j — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 4, 2018

Leicester, who sacked Craig Shakespeare at the beginning of the season in favour of former Southampton manager Puel, will likely finish in the top ten but their last win came back in March, suffering three defeats in their last four games.

Speculation over Puel's future had been mounting, with some media outlets even claiming former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva could replace the 56-year-old at the King Power Stadium.

Silva was relieved of his duties at Vicarage Road after a short spell in charge of the Hornets, as Watford blamed Everton for unsettling the Portuguese during his brief stint in Hertfordshire.

It's been a busy week for Leicester, who could be without star winger Riyad Mahrez next season after the Algeria international admitted he wasn't sure where his future lies after being linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

He said: "It has gone. It was in January, it's another transfer window. I am still here - I don't want to put a lot of things in my head. I am still in contract with Leicester so at the moment I am here and we will see."

