Liverpool Legend a 'Strong Contender' to Become Under-18 Boss Following Departure of Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is a strong contender to become the club's Under-18 manager following the departure of Steven Gerrard, according to respected journalist James Pearce.

Gerrard was appointed as Rangers manager on Friday as he looks to get the club competing with rivals Celtic - who have once again run riot in the Scottish Premiership. But the 37-year-old's departure has left a vacancy for the post of Liverpool Under-18's manager, and rumours have spread about who will be appointed next.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gerrard said after being appointed: "I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers.

"I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition. I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved."

Pearce released a tweet where he revealed that Fowler is a contender for the vacant role, even while his only previous managerial experience came when he managed Muangthong United in Thailand for a season.

#LFC considering their options regarding a new under-18s boss following Steven Gerrard's departure. Robbie Fowler a strong contender. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) May 4, 2018

The now 43-year-old managed to notch over 120 goals during his time at Anfield, and he established himself as a hero at the club.

With the current campaign coming to an end, Liverpool will be keen to appoint a new manager ready for the season ahead.

This season the Under-18's finished third in the Under-18 Premier League behind Manchester City and Manchester United. The side did demonstrate what they were capable of when they went on an 11-match unbeaten run, but their title push derailed in the second-half of the campaign.