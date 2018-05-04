Man Utd Legend Blocking Potential Old Trafford Move for Exciting Ajax Wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert.

The 18-year-old is on a hot run of form for Ajax and the Netherlands this season. He has scored nine goals in 29 appearances for his club, form which has attracted the attention from some of Europe's top clubs.

I'm starting to agree with @finalthrd and @studythetape about Justin Kluivert: he's probably the best u18 attacker in Europe.



WARNING: He plays in the Dutch Eredivisie, and comparing his stats to big-5 league players (like I've done here) can give weird results. pic.twitter.com/m5DgjhemVz — Ashwin Raman (@thefutebolist) March 11, 2018

The Mirror report that Kluivert junior, son of Dutch legend Patrick, is set to turn down a new deal which would make him the highest paid player at Ajax despite his young age. However, there is an interesting dynamic to the United rumours as a potential move is being blocked by former Old Trafford favourite Edwin van der Sar.

Dutchman van der Sar, who made over 260 appearances in goal for United between 2005 and 2011, is the Chief Executive Officer at Ajax - the club where he started his professional career.

He is now trying to urge fellow countryman Kluivert to stay at Ajax and realise his potential with the Dutch giants.

However, things may not be that simple as Kluivert is represented by controversial super-agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola has previous experience of conducting business with Manchester United as he represents both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. The Italian agent is said to be ready to entertain offers for Kluivert as he looks to progress his young client's career.

This could benefit United as they look to secure the signature of one of the most talented prospects in European football.

Kluivert caught the eye of many during Ajax's Europa League campaign last season, when they were beaten in the final by none other than Manchester United. The Red Devils are said to have already held talks with the youngster over a potential move.

