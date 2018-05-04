Marek Hamsik Says Emotional Goodbye to Napoli Teammate on Instagram Ahead of Potential Milan Move

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Marek Hamsik said his goodbyes to goalkeeper Pepe Reina via Instagram on Friday, as the Spaniard looks set to depart Napoli in the summer.

Reina has been linked with a move to AC Milan recently, and it looks like it's just a matter of time before the move is announced.

Via Instagram, Hamsik stated: "Pepe you were a great teammate. One of the best with whom I had the pleasure to play with. A real man and a true leader. 


"You will be missed a lot, for your way of living in the locker room and matches and is always ready for any joke. I make a big wolf mouth for your new adventure. Thank you for all these years with you and with this shirt. Your companions and this city will not forget you."

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Napoli have now be dealt with the task of finding a new 'keeper, with Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno being identified as a potential replacement for Reina - according to Calciomercato.

However, Reina may not be the only departure for Napoli with Manchester United looking at Dries Mertens as United look to mount a title push next season. While midfielder Jorginho has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all interested in the 26-year-old.


Maurizio Sarri's side currently sit in second spot in Serie A but they lost ground on top of the league Juventus, as Napoli were thrashed 3-0 by Fiorentina last Sunday.

