Marek Hamsik Says Emotional Goodbye to Napoli Teammate on Instagram Ahead of Potential Milan Move

Marek Hamsik said his goodbyes to goalkeeper Pepe Reina via Instagram on Friday, as the Spaniard looks set to depart Napoli in the summer.
Reina has been linked with a move to AC Milan recently, and it looks like it's just a matter of time before the move is announced.
Pepe sei stato un grandissimo compagno di squadra.Uno dei migliori con quali ho avuto piacere di giocare.Un uomo vero ed un leader vero.Ci mancherai davvero tanto,per tuo modo di vivere lo spogliatoio e partite è sempre pronto per qualsiasi scherzo.Ti faccio un grande bocca lupo per la tua nuova avventura.Grazie per tutti questi anni con te e con questa maglia.Noi compagni e questa città non ti dimenticherà.GRANDE PEPE TVB UN ABBRACCIO FORTE 💙💙💙 P.S Mancano ancora 3partite a noi ci crediamo ancora finché matematica c’è lo permetterà.Ce la mettiamo tutta come sempre 💪💪 Sognare non è vietato #reina #sempreforzanapoli #25 SEMPRE E COMUNQUE FORZA NAPOLI @yolanda.ruiz.25
Via Instagram, Hamsik stated: "Pepe you were a great teammate. One of the best with whom I had the pleasure to play with. A real man and a true leader.
"You will be missed a lot, for your way of living in the locker room and matches and is always ready for any joke. I make a big wolf mouth for your new adventure. Thank you for all these years with you and with this shirt. Your companions and this city will not forget you."
Napoli have now be dealt with the task of finding a new 'keeper, with Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno being identified as a potential replacement for Reina - according to Calciomercato.
However, Reina may not be the only departure for Napoli with Manchester United looking at Dries Mertens as United look to mount a title push next season. While midfielder Jorginho has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all interested in the 26-year-old.
Maurizio Sarri's side currently sit in second spot in Serie A but they lost ground on top of the league Juventus, as Napoli were thrashed 3-0 by Fiorentina last Sunday.