Mark Lawrenson Blasts West Ham Striker Following Bizarre Bench Snub in Defeat

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has slammed West Ham's Andy Carroll, after the striker decided to leave his place on the bench during the Hammers' 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

West Ham, who are currently three places and three points above 18th-placed Southampton, were trailing 4-1 when Moyes decided against bringing on Carroll. Clearly angered by the decision, the former Liverpool man stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle. 

The Hammers boss has criticised Carroll for his 'inexcusable' decision, telling the Evening Standard: "I was really disappointed in Andy. I don't believe there was any excuse for what he did. He's been fined but he has apologised, both to me and the players, and I think he understands it was wrong." 

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Lawrenson has joined in with the criticism of the 29-year-old, who has three goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. 

“West Ham got turned over by Manchester City last week and Hammers boss David Moyes fell out with Andy Carroll when he went back to the dressing room during the game after being an unused substitute,” Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport.

“Moyes was quite right in my opinion, because that is an insult to your team-mates. What sort of person does that - let alone Carroll, who is so injury prone that you might only get 15 starts out of him a season.”

Moyes has since confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Carroll will be included in West Ham's squad for their trip to Leicester on Saturday, saying, as quoted by ESPN: "He was in the squad last week, that's why he was on the bench. He will be in the squad this weekend as well."

