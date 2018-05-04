Newcastle Loan Star Islam Slimani Staying With Magpies to Train Despite 3-Game Suspension

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

On the surface, Islam Slimani looks to have been one of the poorer signings of the January transfer window, with the Algeria international having only made four appearances for Newcastle since joining on loan from Leicester City at the start of the year.

Now, the former Sporting CP striker is set to miss the remainder of the season through suspension after being charged with violent conduct by the FA following and incident in the Magpies' 1-0 loss at the hands of West Brom.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, the Algerian striker has yet to return to the King Power Stadium, with Chronicle reporter Chris Waugh revealing via Twitter that Slimani is set to remain with Newcastle throughout the rest of the season.

Normally, a player would return to their parent club if their loan spell no longer had the potential to yield any further benefits, thus posing the question as to whether Rafa Benitez sees Slimani as having a future with Newcastle.

Injury and disciplinary problems aside, Slimani has proven himself to be an adept goalscorer, notching seven Premier League goals in the 2016/17 season. 


With a proper bedding in period and the right guidance, Slimani could well become the solution to Newcastle's striker issues, should Benitez opt to make the Algerian's loan move permanent in the summer.  

With a proper bedding in period and the right guidance, Slimani could well become the solution to Newcastle's striker issues, should Benitez opt to make the Algerian's loan move permanent in the summer.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)