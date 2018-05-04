Newcastle Loan Star Islam Slimani Staying With Magpies to Train Despite 3-Game Suspension

On the surface, Islam Slimani looks to have been one of the poorer signings of the January transfer window, with the Algeria international having only made four appearances for Newcastle since joining on loan from Leicester City at the start of the year.

Now, the former Sporting CP striker is set to miss the remainder of the season through suspension after being charged with violent conduct by the FA following and incident in the Magpies' 1-0 loss at the hands of West Brom.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, the Algerian striker has yet to return to the King Power Stadium, with Chronicle reporter Chris Waugh revealing via Twitter that Slimani is set to remain with Newcastle throughout the rest of the season.

Normally, a player would return to their parent club if their loan spell no longer had the potential to yield any further benefits, thus posing the question as to whether Rafa Benitez sees Slimani as having a future with Newcastle.

#nufc have released training photos from today - & Islam Slimani is among them. Seems he's still on Tyneside, even though he is ineligible for Newcastle's final three matches pic.twitter.com/AG0O66t6UO — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) May 3, 2018

Rafa on Slimani: "I was talking with him. He was keen to stay & train, so we are happy with that given that we have 2 games. We will talk again next week" #nufc — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) May 4, 2018

Injury and disciplinary problems aside, Slimani has proven himself to be an adept goalscorer, notching seven Premier League goals in the 2016/17 season.





With a proper bedding in period and the right guidance, Slimani could well become the solution to Newcastle's striker issues, should Benitez opt to make the Algerian's loan move permanent in the summer.

With a proper bedding in period and the right guidance, Slimani could well become the solution to Newcastle's striker issues, should Benitez opt to make the Algerian's loan move permanent in the summer.