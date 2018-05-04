Paul Lambert Claims Saving Stoke From Relegation Would 'Be Up There' In List of Biggest Achievements

Paul Lambert believes keeping Stoke City in the Premier League this season would rival his achievement of winning the Champions League as a player.

The Potters boss was part of the Borussia Dortmund side that beat Juventus back in 1997, starting alongside former Swansea midfielder Paulo Sousa in the heart of BVB's midfield as they ran out 3-1 winners.

Lambert, as reported by the Independent, told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of Stoke's weekend clash against Crystal Palace, that staving off relegation with his side would rank among his greatest personal accolades in the game.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I've been really fortunate to win the Champions League as a player and win league titles, but keeping this club up would be up there in terms of my achievements," Lambert said.

"The most important thing is the club stays up. For me it would be massive for us to stay up, but it would be bigger for the club."

His side host Crystal Palace at the bet365 stadium in a must win game on Saturday, with Lambert confessing that he expects a stern test from the visitors.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in How Stoke Have Become World Pioneers in One Key Aspect of Youth Player Development)

“I expect a really tough game on Saturday. Roy Hodgson has done a great job at Crystal Palace. They are practically safe so whether that’s a good or a bad thing for us I don’t know.





“We just need to make sure we are on the front foot to win the game.”

Lambert's side will take encouragement from going undefeated in their last three games, though wins are now essential if Stoke are to stand any chance of Premier League survival. The Potters are currently three points from safety, but have played a game more than the majority of the relegation rivals.

Lambert's side will take encouragement from going undefeated in their last three games, though wins are now essential if Stoke are to stand any chance of Premier League survival. The Potters are currently three points from safety, but have played a game more than the majority of the relegation rivals.