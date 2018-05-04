Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 37

The penultimate game week of the 2017/18 Premier League Fantasy Football season is here and it's a big one! As many as 12 clubs are playing twice, meaning a tonne of points are up for grabs if you make the right selections this week.

Remember, with Manchester United and Brighton kicking the weekend off a day early, the deadline to make changes is 7pm (BST) on Friday.

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot





Ederson - The Manchester City stopper is well placed to record a pair of clean sheets in a double game week against Huddersfield and Brighton.

David de Gea - Still the best goalkeeper in Fantasy Football this season and will be buoyed by yet another Manchester United Player of the Year Award. Also in action twice.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Who's Not





Nick Pope - Burnley only have one game this week and it's away against Arsenal. The Gunners have been awful on the road, but have won six of eight league home games this year.

Thibaut Courtois - Even if Liverpool mix things up a little, Chelsea are still at big risk of conceding. Could make up for it with a second game, but cheaper options are available.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Defenders





Who's Hot





Ben Davies - A reliable source of Fantasy Football points all season. Only Azpilicueta, Alonso and Otamendi, Valencia have bagged more, but the Spurs man is cheaper than all of them.

Chris Smalling - Worth considering with two games to play, especially seeing as he's scored a couple of goals in recent weeks and Manchester United are facing Brighton and West Ham.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Who's Not





Andrew Robertson - Has only played one of Liverpool's last four Premier League games because of rotation. Could well be rested again this weekend after more European exploits.

Shkodran Mustafi - Arsenal are done. Will Arsene Wenger just throw caution to the wind and give chances to Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos instead?

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Midfielders





Who's Hot





Eden Hazard - Chelsea still have a sniff of a Champions League place if they can beat a Liverpool side that may have a European hangover. Then there's Huddersfield at home.

Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace have just the one game this week, but the winger has been absolutely flying of late and a poor Stoke are there for the taking.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Who's Not





Riyad Mahrez - Despite a flourish after returning to action in February and March, the Foxes star looks ready to move on to pastures new in the summer.

Sadio Mane - Might the winger or any of Liverpool's other top attackers be rested after the highs of reaching the Champions League final? Given his injury record, he is the easiest to leave out.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Forwards





Who's Hot





Marcus Rashford - With Romelu Lukaku injured, there will be a chance for someone else to lead the line for Manchester United. And it's a double game week against bottom half teams.

Jordan Ayew - Swansea are desperate for points and their top points scorer could profit from a double game week against Bournemouth on a losing streak and a direct relegation rival.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Who's Not





Glenn Murray - His purple patch is over and it's a stretch to think he'll get much change out of Manchester United and Manchester City this week.

Jamie Vardy - There are usually one or two every season and Leicester have become that safe team who fall apart in the final stages of the campaign.