Rangers Set to Appoint Steven Gerrard as Manager With Ex-Liverpool Star His First Transfer Target

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Rangers are poised to announced the appointment of Liverpool Under-18s coach and club legend Steven Gerrard as their new manager, with the former England midfielder set for a three-year deal at Ibrox.

The 54-time (or, alternatively, 0-time) Scottish champions hope to officially confirm Gerrard as their new manager on Friday, following successful discussions on Thursday. 

The former Liverpool captain will make another ex-Reds man Gary McAllister his number two, while he is also planning to move for a further Anfield favourite in Martin Skrtel as the first signing of his maiden senior managerial campaign.

As reported by Record Sport, Gerrard left Rome, where he was covering Liverpool's Champions League semi-final clash for BT Sport, to continue talks with Rangers chairman Dave King in London, after days of speculation that he would take over the role from interim boss Graeme Murty, who was dismissed after the 5-0 defeat to Celtic.

The Record's report also claims that Gerrard, who has been given assurances over the budget at his disposal, has put together a list of transfer targets with his ex-Liverpool teammate Martin Skrtel at the top of the list.

The 33-year-old Slovakia international, who made over 200 appearances for Liverpool - many of which were alongside Gerrard - has been at Turkish giants Fenerbahce since 2016.

The report also claims that Gerrard 'has been convinced' that he will have significant financial backing to be able to re-establish Rangers as one of Scotland's top clubs and challenge Celtic - helmed by another former Liverpool man in Brendan Rodgers - for the title.

Gerrard is apparently not obliged to leave his current position with Liverpool academy before the end of the season but it is speculated that he even could travel to Ibrox on Saturday to watch his new side take on Kilmarnock.

